Clarksville motorcycle driver injured in hit-and-run crash

The rocker panel from a Chevrolet Impala came off as a result of a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle in Clarksville. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

A motorcycle driver was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

Clarksville police said the crash occurred around 11:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Providence Boulevard.

The motorcycle, ridden by a 31-year-old man, was going sound on Providence Boulevard when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala. Police said the care was dark gray or silver. The Impala lost a rocker panel as the result of the collision.

The driver of the Impala did not stop to assist the rider and left the scene.

The motorcycle driver was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is critical condition.

