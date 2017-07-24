Motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked car - WSMV Channel 4

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked car in Clarksville

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Mckenzie Drive in Clarksville on Sunday night.

According to police, the rider lost control of his motorcycle and skidded off the road, hitting a parked car in a driveway around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the 30-year-old man was not wearing a helmet. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said the motorcyclist's speed played a role in the crash.

The police department has not released the victim's name.

