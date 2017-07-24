6 injured in crash on I-40 East in Wilson County

The drivers of both vehicles were injured. (WSMV)

Both vehicles involved in the collision overturned. (WSMV)

Several people were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County on Sunday.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for South Hartman Drive.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2015 Nissan Sentra was trying to merge into another lane when it hit another car.

The driver of the second car, a 2004 Nissan Sentra, tried swerving out of the way but wasn't able to avoid the collision.

Both drivers lost control of their vehicles and overturned. The first car ended up hitting a tree.

Somabhai Narendrakumar, 45, was driving the 2005 Nissan Sentra and was injured. Four passengers inside the vehicle were also injured. One of them had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The driver of the second vehicle, 33-year-old Glenn E. Jackson Jr., was also injured.

According to the THP report, charges have not been filed against Narendrakumar.

A third car, a 2011 Mazda 3, was hit by debris from the crash. The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.