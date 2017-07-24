Chef Nick's Italian Cocktails

Sgroppino

Serves 2

1 Cup chilled Prosecco

4 Tblsp chilled Vodka

4 Scoops lemon granite or sorbet

4-6 Fresh mint leaves

Scoops granite or sorbet into 2 champagne flutes or wine glasses. Pour the vodka into each flute. Tope with Prosecco and fresh mint. Serve immediately and often!

Mangiatini

Serves 2

½ ounce limoncello

1 ounce vodka

¼ ounce basil simple syrup

2 fresh basil leaves for garnish

Fill martini shaker with ice. Add vodka, limoncello and simple syrup. Shake like crazy. Pour into martin glasses and garnish with fresh basil. Drink and repeat!

Basil Simple Syrup

1 C sugar

½ C water

½ cup fresh basil leaves

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer on medium heat, stirring occasionally till sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Let the syrup cool and pour through a coffee filter into a jar. Use in cocktails or sweet tea!