Suspects wanted in deadly Madison shooting

Police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison over the weekend.

Officers have identified the victim as 21-year-old Devin Chaney.

Investigators say Chaney was shot in the chest outside his home on Ronnie Road just before midnight Saturday.

A witness said Chaney walked outside to talk to two people. Gunshots were fired shortly afterward.

Chaney was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

So far, no descriptions of the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information about the people involved in the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can also send an electronic tip by texting the word "CASH" with the message to 274637.

