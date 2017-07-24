Workers claim they weren't paid for cleaning stores at Nashville West

The workers claim they were not paid after doing their jobs. (WSMV)

Dozens showed up to show their support for two workers who claim they were not paid after doing their job.

They are demanding restitution, claiming they are owed more than $10,000.

Gerson Mendez and Marco Antonio Vasquez-Cambo say they were hired by Diversified Maintenance to clean the Target store and other businesses at Nashville West for the last few months.

The men claim they weren't paid the full amount they were owed. They say this is wage theft and that it needs to stop.

News 4 reached out to Target for comment. The company has not responded.

Diversified Maintenance issued this statement about the situation:

We can’t confirm or deny whether the people making the allegations are indeed owed money. All we know is that someone with Worker’s Dignity contacted us but the names they gave us for the so-called employees did not match our employee records. The representative also would not give us any specific information as to when they worked. When we offered to work through this to make sure if they worked they were paid in full, the caller ended our discussion in lieu of the publicity stunt.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.