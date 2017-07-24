Rutherford County judge Keith Siskin dies

News 4 has learned Rutherford County Judge Keith Siskin has died.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has ruled his death a suicide.

Siskin had taken a leave of absence back in April to be treated for Crohn's disease.

Back in 2014, Siskin won an eight-year term unopposed on a circuit court seat.

