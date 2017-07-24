Rutherford County judge Keith Siskin dies - WSMV Channel 4

Rutherford County judge Keith Siskin dies

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

News 4 has learned Rutherford County Judge Keith Siskin has died.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has ruled his death a suicide.

Siskin had taken a leave of absence back in April to be treated for Crohn's disease.

Back in 2014, Siskin won an eight-year term unopposed on a circuit court seat.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.