16-year-old charged in fatal shooting in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A 16-year-old has been charged in a fatal shooting in Tennessee.

The Jackson Sun reports that Jackson police charged the teen in the death of 21-year-old Michael Jerod Harris. Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds on July 13 around 5 a.m. and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

The teen is being held in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to have an initial appearance and detention hearing in juvenile court Monday morning.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

