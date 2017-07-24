16-year-old charged in fatal shooting in Tennessee

A judge has ruled that same-sex couples in Tennessee have the same rights as heterosexual couples who have children born through artificial insemination.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Jody S. Pickens as district attorney for a West Tennessee judicial district.More >>
A 16-year-old has been charged in a fatal shooting in Tennessee.More >>
Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.More >>
A condominium unit near Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County suffered extensive damage after a fire on Monday morning.More >>
Within the last month, people living off Clay Street in north Nashville have likely noticed new surveillance cameras mounted on utility poles.More >>
The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.More >>
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in north Nashville. According to police, a mini van slammed into an SUV on Wheless Street and 12th Avenue north around 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
Metro police have identified both victims in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside Apartments.More >>
A driver is recovering after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Bellevue overnight. The wreck happened on Morton Mill Road near Old Harding Pike.More >>
