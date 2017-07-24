Haslam appoints district attorney in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Jody S. Pickens as district attorney for a West Tennessee judicial district.

Haslam's office said in a statement Friday that Pickens will replace Jerry Woodall, who is retiring as the top prosecutor in the state's 26th Judicial District, on Aug. 1. The position will be up for election next year.

Pickens, of Jackson, has been assistant district attorney general in the district since 1996. He was a special assistant in the U.S. attorney general's office for the Western District of Tennessee from 2010 to 2012.

Pickens received his law degree from the University of Memphis in 1996. He has served on the advisory board for the university's campus at Lambuth since 2014.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.