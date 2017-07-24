Police hoping new cameras will help deter crime in north Nashville

Five new cameras were bought with a federal grant. (WSMV)

There's a renewed push to cut down on crime in one Metro neighborhood.

Within the last month, people living off Clay Street in north Nashville have likely noticed new surveillance cameras mounted on utility poles.

The cameras have blinking blue lights, which makes them different from some of the other cameras already in Metro.

These cameras clearly display the Metro Nashville Police Department's logo, which is intentional. Authorities want people to know the cameras are there.

The Buchanan Street Neighborhood Association worked with the Metro Development Housing Association to get a $200,000 federal grant to pay for the roughly five new cameras. The group also had to get approval from the police department and Metro Council.

Police say it's hard to know how big of an impact these cameras are having on crime rates.

One resident, who told News 4 she's a former convict, says the cameras would have deterred her.

"I know it will work. I know because it gives them more opportunity and more resources to put a bite on crime," Charlene Arciaga said.

Investigators say the cameras have certainly helped catch criminals.

Right now, Metro has 94 cameras placed throughout Davidson County.

Police commanders typically have to request for the cameras to be installed.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.