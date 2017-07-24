Police investigating hit-and-run in north Nashville

The hit-and-run happened around 6 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in north Nashville.

According to police, a mini van slammed into an SUV on Wheless Street at 12th Avenue North around 6 a.m. Monday.

Three people reportedly ran from the van when the crash happened.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

