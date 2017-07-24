Teen accused of shooting his father inside north Nashville home

The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive. (WSMV)

A teenager is accused of trying to kill his father inside their Bordeaux home on Sunday night.

Police responded to the home on Cocoa Drive when the 15-year-old called 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Scottie Bailey Sr., 46, was found in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

Police said the teenager's story "evolved" throughout the night. He eventually told investigators that he was in his father's bedroom looking at a gun when the pistol accidentally went off and hit his father.

After the shooting, the teen said he took a shower, changed clothes, cleaned his room and then went to Antioch to visit a friend.

According to police, the teen didn't call police until he returned home with his friend more than three hours later.

Bailey was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful handgun possession, evidence tampering and crack cocaine possession.

Police said they believe they found the pistol used in the shooting inside the console of a car.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting. Detectives have been here 8+ hours. Appears one other person was inside the home pic.twitter.com/n3IYPTWPoo — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) July 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.