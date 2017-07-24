Man critically injured in north Nashville shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Man critically injured in north Nashville shooting

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive. (WSMV) The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man was injured in a shooting in Bordeaux on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive.

The victim reportedly has critical injuries.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.