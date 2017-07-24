Driver injured after crashing into utility pole in Bellevue

The wreck happened on Morton Mill road near Old Harding Pike. (WSMV)

A driver is recovering after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Bellevue overnight.

The wreck happened on Morton Mill Road near Old Harding Pike.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

Crews will be working to replace the pole. Traffic is not expected to be affected.

