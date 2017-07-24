Driver injured after crashing into utility pole in Bellevue - WSMV Channel 4

Driver injured after crashing into utility pole in Bellevue

Posted: Updated:
The wreck happened on Morton Mill road near Old Harding Pike. (WSMV) The wreck happened on Morton Mill road near Old Harding Pike. (WSMV)
BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

A driver is recovering after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Bellevue overnight.

The wreck happened on Morton Mill Road near Old Harding Pike.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

Crews will be working to replace the pole. Traffic is not expected to be affected.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver injured after crashing into utility pole in BellevueMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.