West Nashville liquor store broken into, burglarized

The burglary happened just before midnight Monday. (WSMV)

A west Nashville business owner is the latest target in a string of liquor store burglaries.

At least one burglar busted through a glass window at Mr. Whiskers on White Bridge Road overnight.

Police said the suspect then crawled through a tiny hole in the window to get inside.

The owner showed up shortly after police arrived and was taking inventory to figure out what was stolen.

A canine unit was called in to search for the suspect or possibly suspects.

At least two other liquor stores have been burglarized in the last couple weeks in Davidson County. It's not clear if these break-ins are related.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.