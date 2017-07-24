Man injured in break-in, shooting at Hermitage home - WSMV Channel 4

Man injured in break-in, shooting at Hermitage home

The break-in happened on Frankfort Drive in Hermitage. (WSMV) The break-in happened on Frankfort Drive in Hermitage. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man is in the hospital, and two men are on the run after a terrifying break-in and shooting in Hermitage.

The victim's house is on Frankfort Drive near Andrew Jackson Parkway and Lebanon Pike.

A witness said two men broke into the basement apartment just before midnight Monday and started shooting.

One man inside the home was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive from his injuries.

The two suspects ran away from the scene. Police have not released a description of the gunmen.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

