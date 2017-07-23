Hendersonville Police search for armed robbery suspects

Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work.

According to police, the suspects ran from the scene and were seen getting into a silver vehicle after stealing the victims’ valuables.

The two suspects were captured on video shortly after the incident, attempting to use the victims’ credit card.

Hendersonville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding the suspects. If anyone has any information regarding them, Hendersonville PD urges you to contact them at 615-264-5303 or 615-822-1111. Tips can also be submitted by text to 274637.

Those with info are eligible for a $1000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

