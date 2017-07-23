Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to our NBC affiliate in Fayetteville, a family member confirmed that he was shot in the ankle and leg. The ankle injury is reportedly “very minor.”

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the shooting.

