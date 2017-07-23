Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

Posted: Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WSMV) -

Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to our NBC affiliate in Fayetteville, a family member confirmed that he was shot in the ankle and leg. The ankle injury is reportedly “very minor.”

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Stay with News 4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.