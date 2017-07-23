Woman found dead in Hillside Avenue home

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Hillside Avenue home Sunday afternoon.

A family returned home and found the woman in their house and promptly called the authorities. There is no word yet if the woman is related to the family or if it was a self-inflicted wound.

Authorities removed the body from the home.

Police are waiting on a search warrant to investigate the home.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.