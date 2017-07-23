Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting

Osmani Munongerwa (Credit Metro PD) Osmani Munongerwa (Credit Metro PD)
Metro police have identified the second victim in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside apartments. 

The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa.

The male victim, Osmani Munongerwa, 20, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house. Musa was his mother.

A family member of one of the victims arrived at the apartment around 1:45 p.m. and called police.

The investigation is ongoing.

