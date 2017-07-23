Mother, son murdered at Edgehill apartment complex

Police are investigating after a mother and son were murdered at a south Nashville apartment complex.

The victims, 37-year old Isha Musa and 20-year-old Osmani Munongerwa, were found dead by a relative inside an apartment at the Park at Hillside on Hillside Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Munongerwa was found shot to death upstairs in the apartment. His mother, Musa, was found downstairs.

Both victims are believed to be of Somali descent.

Neighbors reported hearing noises similar to gunshots between 9 and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police are continuing to investigate the murders. They have not released any information about the gunman.

