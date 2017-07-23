Walk Bike Nashville campaigns for safer intersections

Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, a pedestrian walking across Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."

Hansen was killed Friday night when he was walking across Nolensville Pike. Police believe he was trying to get to the bus stop on the other side. Hansen was not in the cross walk.

This was the seventh pedestrian fatality since 2010 at this location, according to Walk Bike Nashville.

In 2014, a Public Works safety study found that the Nolensville Pike area, especially near the bus stop Hansen was approaching, had one of the highest pedestrian crash rates from 2010 to 2014.

“It’s devastating to see another person killed walking at a location that Nashville and TDOT have know for years is unsafe," Nora Kern, Executive Director of Walk Bike Nashville said in a news release. "We consider the current status quo unacceptable and request immediate action to be taken to ensure no more community members are lost.”

Partnering with Conexión Américas and the Salahadeen Center, Walk Bike Nashville began a campaign on July 15 to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists on Nolensville Pike from Paragon Mills to Harding Place.

