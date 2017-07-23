Police investigating fatal shooting at a Family Dollar

Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m.

A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Moments later, police discovered another body laying in a grassy area at 610 Shelby. Investigators believe the victim, a male in his early 20s, was also shot in the parking lot on 6th. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

The only suspect description the police have so far is for a black male, early 20s, with a black shirt, blue jeans and a twist in his hair.

