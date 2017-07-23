Police identify victims of fatal shooting on S. 6th Street

Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the 500 block of South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m.

Anthony London, 23, was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Moments later, police discovered another body belonging to Treshon Patton, 22, laying in a grassy area at 610 Shelby. He had a gunshot wound in his stomach. Investigators believe Patton was also shot in the parking lot on 6th. He is still being treated at Vanderbilt.

The only suspect description the police have so far is for a black male, early 20s, with a black shirt, blue jeans and a twist in his hair. No motive has been determined.

