SUV wrecks onto parked train

An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. Nashville Fire District Chief Tony Garmon confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below.

The incident occurred a quarter mile from Berry Road.

The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.

The train was unoccupied and there are no additional injuries. The driver was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.