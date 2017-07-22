False fire alarm caused evacuation of Nashville International Airport’s control tower

A faulty detector caused a fire alarm to go off at the FAA tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control at BNA on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.

According to the FAA, controllers followed safety procedures and evacuated. The air traffic control center in Memphis handled Nashville flights during this time.

The controllers returned just before 8:30 p.m.

Three air carrier flights diverted to other airports during that time.

