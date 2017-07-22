CPR saves four-year-old from drowning death

Sophie Levitin was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where she was treated for water in her lungs. She left the hospital eight days later.

A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy.

A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved.

Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.

Sophie had snuck away and was playing on the shoreline of a man-made pond.

Fred Harvey recalls the evening of June 25.

“When I got there, she was lifeless, she was gray, and no movement,” said Harvey.

Levitin was found face up, unresponsive underwater. Harvey's grandson Matthew pulled Sophie from the water.

“I started with the compressions, and didn't seem real hopeful right away,” Harvey explained.

In the seven minutes it took for the ambulance to arrive, Harvey and Sophie’s mother continued giving her CPR.

Sophie was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where she was treated for water in her lungs.

She left the hospital eight days later.

“After all was said and done, (doctors) said she was the first to come in under those conditions, those circumstances, and leave with a 100 percent chance of recovery,” Harvey recalls.

Adam Vukovic works in the pediatric emergency medicine department at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

“The quicker we can get someone on the chest delivering compressions, the higher the likelihood of saving that child,” said Vukovic.

Vukovic says those moments administering CPR can be critical.

“If you have children in the home, those who can't protect themselves from drowning, you should think about getting trained in CPR, so you can help improve their chances of survival," Vukovic explains.

The American Red Cross, and local fire departments regularly provide CPR classes. Click here for more information.