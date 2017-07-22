1 killed, multiple injured in accident involving a motorcycle in - WSMV Channel 4

1 killed, multiple injured in accident involving a motorcycle in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was traveling north on Ft. Campbell Blvd. when they collided with a Nissan Rogue that was traveling south and making a left turn onto Airport Road. The driver of the Rogue reportedly did not yield to the oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue and multiple passengers were taken to Tennova Healthcare with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

