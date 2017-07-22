1 killed, several injured in motorcycle crash in Clarksville

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Clarksville on Sunday night.

According to police, Keith Peuser was driving on Fort Campbell Boulevard when a Nissan Rogue turned in front of him near Airport Road just after 5 p.m.

Peuser, 21, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue and multiple passengers were taken to Tennova Healthcare with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not filed charges at this time.

