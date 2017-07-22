Preds sign Viktor Arvidsson to 7-yr, $29.75 million deal

Nashville, Tenn. (July 22, 2017) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.

Arvidsson, 24 (4/8/93), tied for the Predators lead in goals (31) and points (61) during the 2016-17 season, hitting the 30-goal mark alongside fellow Swede and linemate, Filip Forsberg. Arvidsson also added 30 assists in 80 games for Nashville, with his 45-point improvement from 2015-16 being the second-most in the NHL in 2016-17. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound winger also led the League in shorthanded goals, and all Preds forward in plus/minus rating (+16). Arvidsson then recorded three goals and 13 points in 22 games during his team’s run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Arvidsson led Nashville rookies in goals (8), assists (8) and points (16) during the 2015-16 season – his first full campaign with the club – and capped it off by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game Six of the 2016 Western Conference Semifinals against San Jose to force a Game Seven.

Selected by Nashville in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft (112th overall), Arvidsson made his NHL debut with the Predators during the 2014-15 campaign, the only player drafted outside of the first round in 2014 to dress for an NHL game that season.

Arvidsson was named to the 2015 AHL All-Rookie Team in his first season in North America after ranking third among league rookies and first on the Milwaukee Admirals in points (22g-33a-55pts). During the 2013-14 season, Arvidsson helped Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League win its second consecutive SHL title by tying for second in assists (12) and ranking third in points (16) during the postseason. During the title-winning season of 2012-13, Arvidsson was named Swedish junior player of the year and a finalist for the SHL rookie of the year award.

Arvidsson tied for eighth in goals (4) at the 2013 World Junior Championship, helping Sweden to a silver medal, and also earned silver at the 2011 Under-18 World Championship. He was a teammate of Forsberg on both silver-medal squads, in addition to playing with forward Pontus Aberg at the 2009 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.