Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash at Highway 79 - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash at Highway 79 and Clear Springs Road

Posted: Updated:
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

THP is investigating a fatal crash at Highway 79 and Clear Springs Road, near Clarksville.

The accident involved two vehicles and left one dead.

Stay with News 4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.