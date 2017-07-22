Construction worker dies after accidental fall in The Gulch

A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue North in the Gulch this morning.

The worker is identified as 42-year-old Fausto Flores.

According to police investigation, Flores lost his balance while cutting a wooden rail on the 4th floor and fell to the ground.

Flores died at the scene.

