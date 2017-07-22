Police identify man killed on Nolensville Pike - WSMV Channel 4

Police identify man killed on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have identified the man who was struck in a fatal car accident Friday night.

Kris Hansen, 66, was walking near the middle of a right turn lane when he was hit and killed by a 2001 Nissan Sentra on Nolensville Pike. 

The driver tried to avoid Hansen, but it was too late. They said they had a hard time swerving out of the way because of surrounding traffic.

No charges are expected against the driver.

