4WARN Weather Blog: When will this heat end?

Extreme heat & humidity will continue today with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees this afternoon.

Little change is expected on Sunday. However, scattered thunderstorms Sunday night will bring welcomed relief to much of the Mid State.

Meteorologist Dan Thomas explains further and shows when you should expect rain in your area in his latest #4WARN Weather Blog.

Check it out below:

https://4warnweather.wordpress.com/2017/07/22/ready-for-some-heat-relief/

Copyright WSMV 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.