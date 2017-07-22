Juror in Timothy Batts trial says 11-1 split led to hung jury

On Thursday, jurors found Timothy Batts guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and not guilty of tampering with evidence.

A juror in the Timothy Batts trial speaks to News 4 about what led to the hung jury. (WSMV)

A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.

One hold-out wouldn’t budge, leading to a hung jury on the reckless homicide charge against Batts.

Batts was accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter inside their home last year.

The member of the jury wants to remain anonymous.

He said it was his very first time serving on a jury, and he believes it was the first for each of the jurors. He says there was nervousness as the jury deliberated for nine hours over two days.

“The atmosphere in the deliberation room, it was very solemn, everyone dealing with such a very tragic loss for the family but trying to interpret the law,” he said. “And everyone has a different interpretation of things and tries to reach that. It did not seem like it was that long in going through it, but we just did not come to a unanimous conclusion.”

“Some people get their minds set and say, ‘Look, I’m just not changing my mind on this.’ And they say ‘Hey, I’m not changing’ and that’s it, and you’re stuck with what you have,” he continued.

WSMV asked the juror if Batts’ previous conviction played into the decision.

“Mr. Batts had a felony charge on him when, I believe, he was 18 years old. He’s 30 years old now. And so we looked at different aspects of it. Yes, he’s not supposed to have a gun – we found him guilty on that. And if he had not had the gun, would the crime have happened? It would not have,” he said. “But how did Mr. Batts act recklessly in having that gun and firing that weapon? Those are the things we were having to determine at that time, and not everyone comes to the same conclusion.”

Batts offered some emotional testimony on the witness stand, but the jury was unmoved. He said they found it disturbing that a father with small children in the house would fire a weapon without knowing what or whom you’re firing at.

Still, he said they definitely believed him and at the time felt overwhelming emotions.

“You know, you’re dealing with an 11-year-old girl, shot and killed, the first day of going to sixth grade, her first day in school at a new school without her siblings with her. And she’s coming home to be able to tell dad about her day and I’m sure very excited. And you look at the evidence they had, and it was very tough to be able to look at those things and not have just overwhelming emotions for that,” the juror said.

We asked if there still would have been an air of sympathy and emotion had Batts not testified.

“Oh, we would still have the sympathy and emotions,” he said. “You see the pictures of a little 11-year-old girl in what she’s wearing to school for her first day, and you see it later on and it’s covered in blood – that’s tough.

The juror said he does hope there is another trial for Timothy Batts. He says a fresh jury would get to focus only on the one charge of reckless homicide and hopefully come to a unanimous conclusion.

