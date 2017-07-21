Small explosion reported at MagPro LLC plant in Camden

Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.

Kee said one was hurt in the explosion, and crews on the scene are now working to clean up after the explosion.

No damage was reported other than the barrel that caught fire.

MagPro manufactures the chemical magnesium.

