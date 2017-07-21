AC broken for 60 days, family of six at breaking point

Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning.

And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.

The Lester family called News 4 because they can't seem to get an answer from their home warranty company.

Their house in Trenton, Kentucky is peaking at 93 degrees.

“It’s been a miserable summer for us,” said Jeremy

The air went out back in May.

The Lester's say they weren't too worried since they had a home warranty.

It’s been 60 days, and still no relief.

“We kept our end of the bargain, paid them every month up to date and they've let us down,” said Lester.

Lester says they've been getting the run around from Old Republic. He says the company will send out technicians to make minor fixes.

“They wanted to put a band aid on it rather than the surgery if you will,” said Lester.

Local contractors say the whole system needs to be replaced.

That comes with an $8,000 price tag.

“It would really put my family in jeopardy to pay $8,000 dollar out of pocket,” said Lester.

News 4 tried several times to get in touch with Old Republic today.

A customer services representative told us he couldn't give me any information about specific claims, and a media representative was not available

“It’s always, ‘I am so sorry ma'am’ but at the end of the day I am in the house with a 108 heat index and they're just sorry,” said Brittni Lester.

The Lesters say they've taken two of their children to the doctor for what they believe were heat related illnesses

“It was just heartbreaking. I felt like I was failing as a parent,” said Brittni Lester.

They say they don't know where else to turn.

Old Republic has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website.