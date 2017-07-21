Records show shops raided in prostitution sting did not have active business licenses

The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors are still in jail on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.

Police believe Loi Lam, Jie Allen, Ying Jiang and Ying Zhang trafficked their employees across town, using them as prostitutes for male customers.

Two of the massage parlors appeared to be closed Friday. The sign had been removed at Blue Sapphire Massage. The lights were off at Healing Arts Massage. However, Shine Nails Salon was open for business.

One customer told News 4 she and her friend had no idea about Thursday's raid but noticed there were employees working on Friday that she had not seen before.

Shine Nails on Elm Hill Pike is owned by Jie Allen.

Police arrested Allen at her home in Hermitage on Thursday, where they found $61,000 in cash and new furniture. They say some of the employees were being kept inside the house and driven to the salons for sex throughout the day.

News 4 is learning this isn't the first time this has happened at a local parlor under very similar circumstances.

In 2012, Mt. Juliet police reported they arrested a Jie Allen after undercover detectives witnessed a female employee performing sex acts on a customer at the Better Bliss Massage parlor, which Allen owned. Officers seized $14,000 from Allen's house in Antioch at the time.

Allen was indicted, but on Friday, Mt. Juliet Police and Wilson Co. Courts told News 4, they have no record of Allen. They believe her record was expunged, but could not explain why.

It turns out many of the businesses were not operating with active business licenses.

Shine Nails was the only shop with an active business license, according to the Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn.

Blue Sapphire's business license expired in 2015, and according to Wynn, Healing Arts Massage has never had a business license with Davidson County.

News 4 asked why the establishments were allowed to operate without active licenses. Wynn says inspections are out of the county's control now that procedures changed several years ago.

"We had individuals who typically monitored locations," Wynn explained. "They would walk into a business and ask, 'Can I see your business license?' and if that company didn't have a business license then we were able to bring them into compliance by making them acquire a business license."

But, that changed in 2010, after the TN Dept. of Revenue began collecting taxes on these types of businesses instead.

It's not hard to obtain a license. After filling out an application and presenting valid identification, the fee is only $30.

Wynn says the Davidson Co. Clerk's Office does not have license-enforcement capabilities.

"You come in. You make an application. You pay the fee. We issue you the license, and you go out and you operate," Wynn said. "We don't have the ability to go out and check and verify anything."

The TN Dept. of Revenue says it does not regulate massage parlor's or salons and can't comment on business tax information.

It turns out, the businesses had passed other inspections.

The Board of Massage Licensure under the TN Dept. of Health had issues licenses to Blue Sapphire in 2012 and Healing Arts in March of 2016. Neither has been inspected by the state since they received their licenses and passed initial inspections.

The state health department's spokesperson says scheduled follow-up inspections are not required by law, and neither of the establishments had a disciplinary history according to the TN Dept. of Health.

Shine Nails was last inspected in May by the TN Dept. of Commerce and Insurance. It passed and had no disciplinary complaints before the prostitution investigation.

It is not clear which agency manages overall oversight of the businesses, but it appears state law allows for loopholes in licensing inspections.

"I am saddened by what's going on and it would be my hope and my greatest desire that anybody operating a business in Davidson Co. would follow the rules," Wynn said.

