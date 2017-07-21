Road-rage incident caught on camera part of concerning trend

In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem, it's easy to get frustrated--even angry--behind the wheel. But lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.

One of the latest incidents involves someone we know.

Senior Production Supervisor Caleb Chaney typically works behind-the-scenes at News 4, but on Friday we put him in front of the camera to talk about a road-rage incident directed at him that was caught on camera.

Caleb was on a dinner date with his wife. He dropped her off so he could park.

He said he thought he had plenty of room and pulled out in front of another driver who then proceeded to lay on her horn.

"I gave a friendly wave, like, 'okay, I understand you're mad,' and she just gave me some fingers and just was going crazy and wasn't going to move," Caleb explained.

The kids across the street in Centennial Park were quick to pull out their cell phones.

"You can see he tried to parallel park correctly," said the child in the video.

Things escalated quickly when a witness got involved.

"He said something to her. She said something to him, and next thing I know I see in the mirror that he is spraying her in the face with what I guess is sunscreen, just a plume in her face, and I'm thinking, 'oh God, this isn't going to be good,'" Caleb said.

Eventually, the woman took off, and Caleb left for dinner---but then she came back armed with a baseball bat.

A video shows her busting out two of Caleb's car windows.

Metro Police said this is just one incident in a disturbing trend of drivers getting angry to the point of physical violence. Some have even whipped out guns.

Their advice? "Let it go."

"You've just got to disengage, period. If that means slowing down and let them keep driving or take an exit to get away from them," said Metro Police Sgt. Michael Fisher.

Police are aware of Caleb's incident because Caleb filed a report, and he hopes investigators will find the woman before someone gets hurt.

Police said if you see road rage happening, don't get involved. Instead, they encourage you to be a good witness.

It's important to gather as much information as you can: cell-phone video, descriptions and license plate numbers can all help police later when they're trying to find those involved.

