Sheriff: KY woman duct-taped to chair escapes kidnapping, attempted murder

Mary Linda Reason said it started with a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night. A woman who her a violent crime had taken place right across the street, and she'd just managed to escape.

"We've all been in situations where we've prayed not to go through it, and all of a sudden, we're here," said Mary Linda Reason of Trigg County.

In ministry for more than 20 years, Reason feels her purpose is to help others.

"That's what good neighbors do for one another," she said.

Reason had no idea that Thursday night, on quiet Linton Road, she'd get her single most urgent call for help.

At a house across the road, the Trigg County Sheriff's Department said Dwight Hunter duct taped his girlfriend to a kitchen chair.

"He had placed duct tape over her nose, over her mouth, around her face and her throat to try to choke her," Reason explained.

Trigg Co. officials said the woman managed to get away, and attempted to get to Reason's house.

Hunter managed to catch her and drag her back into the house by the duct tape around her neck, but she managed to escape again.

"That flight of, 'I have to get away' takes over," Reason said. "You have more strength sometimes than you think you do. It was just a huge crash at my front door. I realized it was somebody saying, 'Let me in! Let me in! He's trying to kill me!'"

She recalled her thought process, saying: "What has happened? What has she gone through? Is there somebody in the yard who's going to run in right behind her?"

"She kept saying, 'Lock the door! Lock the door!'" Reason recalled as she rushed the woman inside.

Reason dialed 911 and stood guard at the door.

"I was watching because she was so afraid he was going to come in the house," Reason said. "She was just in such total shock and disarray, it was hard to communicate with her. It was scary. I knew that she needed help. She was in a desperate situation. I just knew she needed someone to intervene for her."

Trigg Co. officials said Hunter disappeared down the road Thursday night, but they arrested him on Friday morning.

Still seeking to help, Reason hopes to deliver a message to the woman in her home Thursday night:

"We're here," she said. "We're praying for her, and I'm praying for him because I know there has to be a turnaround in that man's life somewhere."

Hunter was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. He's being held at the Christian County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.