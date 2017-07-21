Police searching for man using counterfeit money at Columbia Wal - WSMV Channel 4

Police searching for man using counterfeit money at Columbia Walmart

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

Columbia Police are asking the public's help to identify a man that attempted to use counterfeit $20 bills at a Columbia Walmart. 

The man, pictured, attempted to pass $540 in counterfeit money at the Walmart located at 2200 Brookemeade Drive. 

Wehn the cashier identified the money as fake, he fled the store in a maroon vehicle. 

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

