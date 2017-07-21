Predators name Muse assistant coach, promote McCarthy

Dan Muse was named an assistant coach for the Predators. He led the Chicago Steel to the Clark Cup in the USHL last season. (Photo: Chicago Steel)

Kevin McCarthy talks with players before a game in October 2016. (Photo: John Russell/Nashville Predators)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have named Dan Muse an assistant coach and have promoted Kevin McCarthy to associate head coach.

Muse will work with Predators forwards and will run the penalty kill, while McCarthy will coach defensemen and oversee the power play.

Muse had been head coach of the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel for the last two years. The Steel won the Clark Cup two months ago.

Before going to Chicago, Muse was on Yale's coaching staff. He was Yale's assistant coach from 2009-13 and associate head coach from 2013-15. Yale won a national title in 2013.

McCarthy has been a part of Peter Laviolette's coaching staff in Nashville since 2014-15. He also was an assistant with Laviolette in Philadelphia and Carolina.

