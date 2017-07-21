Mosquitoes in Antioch, Green Hills test positive for West Nile virus

Batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department in Green Hills and Antioch have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release.

The Pest Management Division trapped the mosquitoes that tested positive in Green Hills near the intersection of South Wilson Boulevard and Oaklawn Road and Antioch near the Priest Lake area and Smith Springs Road.

Staff will visit both neighborhoods on Tuesday to pass out mosquito protection and prevention educational materials and monitor standing water looking for mosquito larvae. Workers will apply a granular larvacide to any area where mosquito larvae are present.

The Pest Management Division began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County the first week in May. Health department staff sends the mosquitoes to the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab for testing.

There have been no human cases reported in Davidson County. Health officials said there are no plans to spray to kill adult mosquitoes.

The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC - those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

Health Department officials recommend taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes:

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard - especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.

Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.

Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas).

Davidson County residents that are having mosquito problems can call 615-340-5660 to arrange to have a Pest Management staff member come and inspect your property and provide mosquito control and prevention advice. Pest Management staff will check your property for standing water and apply the larvacide if mosquito larvae are present. Information is also available on the Health Department's web site.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.