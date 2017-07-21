Metro, Williamson County animal controls waive adoption fees

Metro Animal Care and Control and Williamson County Animal Center will be waiving adoption fees beginning Saturday through Saturday, July 29, according to a news release.

Last summer, the two entities joined forces to remove “breed labels” when identifying individual dogs. The agencies are celebrating one year of adoptable “individuals” through National Mutt Day, Saturday, July 29.

“For too long people have relied on stereotypes and inaccurate breed labels to identify personality traits in animals,” said Rebecca Morris, spokesperson for MACC. “We encourage everyone to shed those misconceptions and focus on the specific personality traits of the individual pets and how those match the lifestyle and personalities of their adopters.”

In a recent study conducted by Arizona State University, researchers found that labeling dogs with certain breed descriptions led to them spending longer periods in the shelter prior to adoption. The study labeled identical looking dogs with different breed descriptions and found that dogs labeled “pit bulls” spent almost three times longer at the shelter than nearly identical dogs labeled “boxers” or “labs.”

“When you remove breed labels, you open the door to possibility,” said WCAC Director Laura Chavarria in a news release. “You have a chance to fall in love without being inhibited by breed. Instead, fall in love by listening to your heart.”

Both shelters are nearing capacity in adoptable animals.

Normally adoption fees for dogs are $50 to $90 and cat adoption rates are $50. These fees go toward the care, housing, feeding and medical attention given to shelter animals. Every adoptable animal comes with up-to-date vaccinations and is micro-chipped as well as spayed or neutered.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.