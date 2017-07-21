Kentucky Legend's Savory Goat Cheese and Canadian Bacon Breakfast Bake

Savory Goat Cheese and Canadian Bacon Breakfast Bake

Brunch is easy with this egg and bread pudding studded with bacon.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes

Total Time: 70 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

5 eggs

1 3/4 cups milk

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

4 cups cubed day-old brioche

1 pkg (6 oz) Kentucky Legend Canadian bacon, chopped

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Melt butter in sauté pan set over medium heat; cook onion and garlic for 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Let cool slightly.

3. Whisk together eggs, milk, mustard, chives, thyme, paprika, salt and pepper; stir in bread cubes, bacon, Cheddar and onion mixture. Transfer to greased 8-inch square baking pan. Sprinkle goat cheese evenly over top.

4. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until puffed and golden and custard is set.

Tips:

Mixture can be covered and refrigerated for up to 24 hours before baking.

You can substitute any day-old bread for the brioche.

Nutrition Facts

Per 1/4 recipe

Calories 440

Fat 24g

Cholesterol 310mg

Sodium 1400mg

Carbohydrate 28g

Fiber 2g

Sugars 9g

Protein 28g