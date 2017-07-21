Kentucky Legend's Savory Goat Cheese and Canadian Bacon Breakfas - WSMV Channel 4

Kentucky Legend's Savory Goat Cheese and Canadian Bacon Breakfast Bake

Posted: Updated:

Savory Goat Cheese and Canadian Bacon Breakfast Bake

Brunch is easy with this egg and bread pudding studded with bacon.

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 55 minutes
Total Time: 70 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
5 eggs
1 3/4 cups milk
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp chopped fresh chives
2 tsp chopped fresh thyme
1/2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
4 cups cubed day-old brioche
1 pkg (6 oz) Kentucky Legend Canadian bacon, chopped
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

Instructions:

1.    Preheat oven to 350°F.
2.    Melt butter in sauté pan set over medium heat; cook onion and garlic for 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Let cool slightly.
3.    Whisk together eggs, milk, mustard, chives, thyme, paprika, salt and pepper; stir in bread cubes, bacon, Cheddar and onion mixture. Transfer to greased 8-inch square baking pan. Sprinkle goat cheese evenly over top.
4.    Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until puffed and golden and custard is set.

Tips:
 Mixture can be covered and refrigerated for up to 24 hours before baking.
 You can substitute any day-old bread for the brioche.

Nutrition Facts
Per 1/4 recipe
Calories 440
Fat 24g
Cholesterol 310mg
Sodium 1400mg
Carbohydrate 28g
Fiber 2g
Sugars 9g
Protein 28g

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.