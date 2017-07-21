Former Titan Oher's court hearing reset for October

The court hearing for former Tennessee Titan Michael Oher on misdemeanor assault charges has been continued until October.

Oher was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. The hearing has been reset for Oct. 31.

Oher is accused of assaulting an Uber driver in April.

According to police, Oher wasn’t happy with the price of the ride. They said when Oher confronted the driver, the driver put his hands up in Oher’s face.

That’s when police said Oher pushed the driver to the ground and started kicking him.

The police report said his fellow passengers had to restrain him.

Girma Berkessa, the Uber driver, filed a lawsuit in Davidson County Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to court records.

Oher was the subject of the movie “The Blind Side.”

The Carolina Panthers released Oher on Thursday after he failed a physical. He missed much of last season after suffering a concussion.

He played for the Tennessee Titans in 2014.

