Shooting in North Nashville leaves woman critically injured

A 59-year-old woman was struck in crossfire while sitting on a bench on Dowlan Street near 26th Avenue North.

Police were in the area responding to a small playground fire when the heard the gunfire and found the woman shot.

A number of cars on Dowlan Street were also struck.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the cars.

The woman was shot in the torso. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She is in critical but stable condition.

