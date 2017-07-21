Woman injured during shooting in North Nashville

A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.

Police said Linda Nelson was shot in the chest and is in stable condition after surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Nelson was sitting on a bench on Dowlan Street near 26th Avenue North when the shooting began.

Police said two men were about 150 yards apart shooting at each other.

Police were in the area responding to a small playground fire when the heard the gunfire and found the woman shot. A number of cars on Dowlan Street were also struck.

Metro police said surveillance cameras from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency captured the shooting, but officers weren't able to get a clear image of shooters or a car due to poor lighting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Police CrimeStoppers tip line at 615-742-7463.

