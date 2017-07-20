Apparent suicide in Clarksville shuts down interstate exit ramp

Officers watch for a suicidal, possibly armed man on an exit ramp bridge. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Police block off the Exit 8 ramp to respond to a suicidal man. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville Police are investigating an apparent suicide that shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 24 for several hours Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call about a suicidal, possibly armed man on the bridge at Exit 8 on I-24 just after 2 p.m.

Officers shut down Rossview Road and Exit 8 since the man was thought to be armed.

The Tactical Unit of the Clarksville Police Department was soon called to the scene. When they approached a vehicle on the bridge. When they entered the vehicle, they found a man deceased inside. There was no one else in the vehicle.

A crime scene team was called out to process the scene.

The Exit 8 westbound off ramp was closed until 6 p.m. Thursday.

