Disabled farm vehicle shuts down Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksvil - WSMV Channel 4

Disabled farm vehicle shuts down Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
A broken farm vehicle shut down the southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville. (Source: Clarksville Police Department) A broken farm vehicle shut down the southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A disabled farm vehicle shut down three lanes of a major Clarksville roadway for several hours Thursday night.

According to Clarksville Police, the vehicle’s hydraulic line ruptured and all four wheels locked up while it was moving southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Thursday evening. All three southbound lanes are currently blocked at Forrest Hills Drive.

Police say the vehicle cannot be towed, so the part needed for repairs is being manufactured in Guthrie, KY and being brought to Clarksville.

Retrieving the part and installing it is expected to take about three hours since the vehicle stopped just after 7 p.m.

The roadway is expected to be clear by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.