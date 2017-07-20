Disabled farm vehicle shuts down Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville

A broken farm vehicle shut down the southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

A disabled farm vehicle shut down three lanes of a major Clarksville roadway for several hours Thursday night.

According to Clarksville Police, the vehicle’s hydraulic line ruptured and all four wheels locked up while it was moving southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Thursday evening. All three southbound lanes are currently blocked at Forrest Hills Drive.

Police say the vehicle cannot be towed, so the part needed for repairs is being manufactured in Guthrie, KY and being brought to Clarksville.

Retrieving the part and installing it is expected to take about three hours since the vehicle stopped just after 7 p.m.

The roadway is expected to be clear by 10 p.m. Thursday.

